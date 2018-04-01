Jordan Poole reveals what he told Sister Jean after game

Michigan’s size proved to be too much for Loyola Chicago in Saturday’s Final Four matchup, and as result, the Ramblers’ amazing run finally came to an end.

Sister Jean, who became a national icon during Loyola Chicago’s win streak, elected to leave the court before the game was in the books. She did stick around near the locker rooms, though, and that’s where Michigan guard Jordan Poole ran into her. Poole encountered Sister Jean in the tunnel after the game, and he praised her for everything she’s done for the team.

Amazing sportsmanship here from @JordanPoole_2 finding Sister Jean and congratulating her on the Ramblers’ run. #GoBlue #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/uXPhMEovpI — Chase Shannon (@chase_shannon) April 1, 2018

Poole revealed exactly what he told Sister Jean afterward.

“I just told her I was a big fan,” Poole said, via Adam Zagoria of The New York Times. “Being able to build a fan base how she did and for Loyola to travel so well, I thought the entire concept was amazing. I thought it was pretty cool.”

It was a great display of sportsmanship from the 18-year-old, and it can serve as a lesson to many for how to remain humble after a victory.