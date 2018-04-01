Jordan Poole congratulates Sister Jean on Ramblers’ run after game

Loyola Chicago’s cinderella run came to an end on Saturday, after Michigan used their size to dominate the glass en route to a 69-57 victory.

Sister Jean was seen leaving the court early, but she apparently hung around near the locker rooms after the game.

Wolverines guard Jordan Poole tracked her down after the game, and personally congratulated her on the Ramblers’ amazing run.

It was great to see Poole remain humble following the victory. That display of sportsmanship was impressive from the 18-year-old.