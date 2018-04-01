Joel Embiid has funny reaction to Villanova’s red-hot shooting

Sixers big man Joel Embiid recently underwent surgery to repair a orbital bone fracture he suffered during last Wednesday’s game, so he watched the Villanova-Kansas matchup from his hospital bed.
Embiid played for the Jayhawks, so he was pumped for Saturday’s Final Four matchup. Unfortunately for him, Kansas ran into the buzz saw that is Villanova, and the team got destroyed, 95-79.
Still, Embiid was excited while watching the game, which we learned from his Instagram story.
Embiid then followed that up with some funny tweets, as he watched the Wildcats shoot lights out from the field.
Hopefully the meds he’s on will help ease the pain for Embiid.
