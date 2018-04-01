Jim Nantz roasted for failing to pronounce ‘meme’

Nantz attempted to explain how TBS commentator Grant Hill was going viral for his funny reaction to nearly getting trampled by Michigan’s Moritz Wagner, and he referred to what will likely result from the sequence as a “hall of fame me-me.”
Given that the game was a blowout, and there wasn’t much to talk about, those on social media immediately began discussing Nantz’s botched pronunciation. Here are some of the funniest reactions.
Sure, Nantz may be a bit old school, but it is a bit surprising that he can’t correctly pronounce the popular term, especially in the digital age we live in.
