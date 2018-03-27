When will Wizards star PG John Wall return from injury?

The (40-33) Wizards remain in first place in the Southeast Division, but the Heat are breathing right down their back, trailing by only 1.5 games.

After what they managed to do last season, there were high hopes for the team this year, and it was expected to cruise to a division title, but that hasn’t happened.

The Wizards are coming off arguably their worst loss of the season, dropping a contest at home to the hapless Knicks, and there are some serious questions for the team going forward. The main one is: When will star point guard John Wall return from injury, after having undergone a procedure in his knee?

The answer: He doesn’t know.

“To be honest, I have no idea,” Wall said, via Candace Buckner of The Washington Post. “I don’t know how many practices I have to go through with contact, so whenever I’ll be able to talk to the doctors and the trainers again and if this is the last one or I have to do one more then it will kind of sum up when I’ll be able to play.”

The playoffs are just around the corner, and while it was initially assumed that Wall would be ready for the first round, that may no longer be the case. Regardless, his team needs him, as the Wizards backcourt isn’t all that impressive right now.