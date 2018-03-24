West Virginia player sneaks into Villanova huddle, gets shoved aside

West Virginia big man Sagaba Konate tried to get under the skin of Villanova players and coaches during Friday’s Sweet 16 matchup, but was shoved aside by one of his opponents — literally.

Konate is no small guy, and stands six-foot-eight, but for some reason, he thought he could just sneak into Villanova’s huddle in the first half of the game.

It didn’t go well, though. Konate was shoved out of the huddle by Phil Booth, and head coach Jay Wright was also visibly upset about it.

Carter 3 gives WVU its first lead. WVU has game going its way. Press seems to be having some effect. WVU up 25-24. Konate out after sneaking into Villanova huddle on the bench. He needs to watch himself. #wvu #BGN — Bob Hertzel (@bhertzel) March 23, 2018

That was a bad idea by Konate, as it’s really not smart to provide a No. 1 seed with bulletin-board material during a game. It would be interesting to know what Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins thought about it.

It’s essentially water under the bridge now, though, as the Wildcats got the last laugh and emerged victorious, 90-78. They’ll play the winner of Purdue-Texas Tech in the Elite Eight.