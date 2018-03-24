West Virginia player sneaks into Villanova huddle, gets shoved aside

Konate is no small guy, and stands six-foot-eight, but for some reason, he thought he could just sneak into Villanova’s huddle in the first half of the game.
It didn’t go well, though. Konate was shoved out of the huddle by Phil Booth, and head coach Jay Wright was also visibly upset about it.
That was a bad idea by Konate, as it’s really not smart to provide a No. 1 seed with bulletin-board material during a game. It would be interesting to know what Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins thought about it.
It’s essentially water under the bridge now, though, as the Wildcats got the last laugh and emerged victorious, 90-78. They’ll play the winner of Purdue-Texas Tech in the Elite Eight.
