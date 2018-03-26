Watch Trevor Ariza try to troll Hawks with unorthodox inbounds play

Rockets swingman Trevor Ariza was tasked with passing the ball in bounds during Sunday’s game against the Hawks, but he elected to try something else instead.

Ariza decided to casually pull up and attempt a three-pointer from out of bounds — taking a page out of Suns coach Jay Triano’s playbook — rather than dishing the ball to a teammate.

Trevor Ariza and the #Rockets tried to steal a move out of Jay Triano’s playbook pic.twitter.com/cnyst9BxAG — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) March 26, 2018

He nearly drained it, but came up just a bit short.