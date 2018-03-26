Watch Trevor Ariza try to troll Hawks with unorthodox inbounds play

Rockets swingman Trevor Ariza was tasked with passing the ball in bounds during Sunday’s game against the Hawks, but he elected to try something else instead.
Ariza decided to casually pull up and attempt a three-pointer from out of bounds — taking a page out of Suns coach Jay Triano’s playbook — rather than dishing the ball to a teammate.
He nearly drained it, but came up just a bit short.
