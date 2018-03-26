Watch Sister Jean lookalike in nun costume lead dance circle after Loyola’s win over

Sister Jean has taken the world by storm.

Fans either want to see what she says next, or they want to be her, or both, which we learned after Loyola-Chicago punched its ticket to the Final Four by defeating Kansas State on Saturday.

One particular fan — dressed in a nun costume to resemble Sister Jean — found herself in the middle of a dance circle following the big win. And she did not shy away from the moment, not at all. In fact, she embraced it.

…Moves like Jagger.