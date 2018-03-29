Watch Ian Happ hit home run on first pitch of 2018 MLB season

The 2018 MLB season got started off with a bang — thanks to Cubs leadoff man Ian Happ.

Happ wasted no time getting into a rhythm this season, as he was locked in on the first pitch he saw from by Jose Urena, and crushed it into the stands for a home run.

IAN HAPP JUST HIT A HOMER ON THE FIRST PITCH OF THE SEASON #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/B8PC4Ofurq — Too Much Tuma (@toomuchtuma) March 29, 2018

His backswing even caught Marlins catcher Chad Wallach in the face.

If that’s a preview of things to come, then we’re pretty excited for the season.