Watch Ian Happ hit home run on first pitch of 2018 MLB season

The 2018 MLB season got started off with a bang — thanks to Cubs leadoff man Ian Happ.
Happ wasted no time getting into a rhythm this season, as he was locked in on the first pitch he saw from by Jose Urena, and crushed it into the stands for a home run.
His backswing even caught Marlins catcher Chad Wallach in the face.
If that’s a preview of things to come, then we’re pretty excited for the season.
