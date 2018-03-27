Watch Arizona Diamondbacks bullpen cart in action

The Arizona Diamondbacks are doing what they can to attempt to speed up the game, and other teams may follow suit in the future.

To hopefully get relievers out to the mound quicker, the team has elected to use a bullpen cart to transport the pitchers from the bullpen to the bump. The last MLB team to do it was the Brewers in 1995, and we won’t be surprised if other teams elect to do the same.

The Diamondbacks, to their credit, designed an awesome-looking golf cart to do the deed as well. It’s shaped to look like a baseball, and has a black Diamondbacks cap on top. Check it out in action during an exhibition game against the Indians on Monday.

Arizona ended up winning, 7-0, and we’re crediting the bullpen cart for contributing to the win.