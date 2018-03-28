Warriors owner Joe Lacob appears to throw shade at Rockets

Fans and analysts alike are buzzing about a potential Western Conference Finals showdown between the Rockets and Warriors.

Hold on a second, though.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob seems to feel that the Rockets could be eliminated before the Warriors could potentially face them in the finals.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen. Houston could get upset if you’re so worried about Houston,” Lacob said earlier this week during an interview with San Francisco’s 95.7 The Game, according to Logan Murdock of The Mercury News. “They are the best right now, there’s no doubt. They are the best team and we’re looking up to them but that doesn’t mean they’ll be there. We may be there and they might not be there. You have to prove it on the court.”

The interesting thing is that the Warriors, who will likely come away with 2- seed in the conference, have a better chance of being ousted. They’ll be without Stephen Curry in the first round, and his superstar buddies Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson are also banged up.

If anything, it’s the Warriors who may not make the finals, at least looking at the playoff picture as it stands right now.