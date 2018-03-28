Video of Tua Tagovailoa throwing shows Alabama QB is already recovering from finger injury

It appears the rumors about Tua Tagovailoa’s broken finger creating a potential quarterback controversy for the Crimson Tide are a bit overblown.
Tagovailoa broke his finger on the first day of team activities, but he returned to the practice field on Tuesday. Not only that, he took some reps throwing the football, which not many expected he’d already be doing.
Whatever they put in the water at Tuscaloosa, it’s working.
