Vernon Hargreaves seen smoking unknown substance in video

In it, Hargreaves is seen smoking an unknown substance and blowing smoke into the camera. It’s unclear where the video was shot, and it’s important to note that it wasn’t posted from his official Instagram account. Instead, it was posted by a different account with a similar handle as his, “_vhiii_,” which has since been deleted.
The Bucs declined to comment when asked about the video, and the NFL confirmed the league is aware of it, but offered no statement, according to Jenna Laine of ESPN.com.
It certainly looks like Hargreaves in the video, and it’s unclear if he was smoking marijuana or tobacco. Still, it’s not a great look for him, and it will be interesting to hear what he says about the video.
