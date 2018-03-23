Usain Bolt shows off soccer skills in practice with Borussia Dortmund

A bit of rain couldn’t stop Usain Bolt from flaunting his skills on the pitch during a recent workout with Borussia Dortmund.

Bolt showed he could hold his own, and made some waves while scrimmaging with one of the top clubs in the Bundesliga.

It wasn’t just a celebrity sighting, either. Bolt proved he has a nose for the ball, and headed home a nice cross at one point.

Is there anything Bolt isn’t good at?