Usain Bolt has funny comment about racing against Braves’ The Freeze

Usain Bolt doesn’t want to square off against The Freeze, and understandably so.

The star of Braves’ games — as he’s often more entertaining than the team itself — has made a habit of leaving potential challengers in the dust.

He lost only one race last season, and it’s probably because the challenger had such a large head start. Look at what he did to this poor guy on Opening Day.

That led to speculation about Bolt possibly being in The Freeze costume.

I’m convinced they got Usain Bolt in that costume — Daniel Flores (@dansportsnews) March 29, 2018

If he doesn’t answer this tweet, it’s him. Is that you, @usainbolt? — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 29, 2018

Bolt refuted that argument, though, and had a funny comment along with it.

Well, that solves that.