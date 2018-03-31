Umpire in Pirates-Tigers game gets drilled in face by ball

Being a baseball umpire is a tough job.

Not only are they subject to criticism from fans behind the plate, but they also often hear players mouthing off as well.

Furthermore, they’re also placed right in the middle of the action, with 100+ mph fastballs coming right at their grill. Sometimes, they get beaned by the ball, which is what happened to the home plate umpire in Friday’s Pirates-Tigers game.

Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli helped the ump get to his feet.

Ouch.