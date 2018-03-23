Stephon Clark protesters gather outside Kings arena, delay start of game

Protesters locked arms and did their best to make their voices heard outside of the Golden 1 Center on Thursday night.
The group of people held signs and did various chants to protest the tragic passing of Stephon Clark, who was gunned down Sunday in his grandmother’s backyard. Clark was unarmed at the time, but was shot dead after a foot pursuit.
The protesters gathered outside city hall earlier in the day, and formed a chain around the arena before the game began.
Their protest resulted in the start of the game being delayed. It did eventually tip off at 7:23 p.m. local time.
