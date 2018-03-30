Sidney Crosby bats puck out of air for amazing game-winner (VIDEO)

The Devils battled hard against the Penguins on Thursday night and went into overtime with the score deadlocked at 3. Unfortunately for them, Sidney Crosby is still arguably the greatest player in the world, and he decided to put an end to the game — quickly.

Crosby, just 19 seconds into overtime, scored a goal that required an extremely high level of skill. He beat Devils goalie Keith Kincaid with a wrist shot, but it clanged off the post. Crosby wasn’t fazed, though, as he casually batted the rebound out of the air into the net for the game-winner.

Sidney Crosby bats in his own rebound FTW. PIT 4, NJD 3 (OT): https://t.co/o6VezEJ9M4 pic.twitter.com/JMKBeeqaMR — SI NHL (@SI_NHL) March 30, 2018

The Penguins superstar somehow makes insanely difficult plays look routine.