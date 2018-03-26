Russell Westbrook shoves Blazers player in retaliation, skirmish erupts

It happened when Thunder guard Terrance Ferguson and Blazers big man Ed Davis were fighting for a rebound in the third quarter of the contest. Davis wrestled Ferguson down, which resulted in the rookie getting up and pushing his counterpart. Westbrook then showed up and shoved Davis harder than Ferguson did, which resulted in a skirmish breaking out.
A number of technical fouls were handed out following the heated altercation. Westbrook, Davis, Ferguson and Evan Turner all were assessed technicals for their role in the sequence of events.
