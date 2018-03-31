Ron Gardenhire ejected in first game as Tigers manager

The Tigers’ first game of their 2018 campaign had a controversial ending, and it resulted in new manager Ron Gardenhire getting ejected in his inaugural game with the team.

Gardenhire had received 73 career ejections up to that point — all with the Twins — and he added to that total after giving an umpire a piece of his mind during Friday’s game.

It happened in the bottom of the 10th inning, with the score tied at 10. Nicholas Castellanos was on second base at the time, and JaCoby Jones singled to left. Castellanos attempted to score what would’ve been the game-winning run, but Corey Dickerson uncorked a great throw toward home plate. To his credit, Castellanos did a great job attempting to score by sliding into home, and he was initially ruled safe. It appeared as if the Tigers had achieved a walk-off victory on opening day, but the call was later overturned, as it looked like Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli tagged Castellanos before his foot touched the dish.

Gardenhire went nuts arguing the call afterward, which resulted in him being ejected.

Ron Gardenhire got ejected IN HIS FIRST GAME managing the Tigers. 😂 pic.twitter.com/fEJAQCfqw1 — Stadium (@WatchStadium) March 30, 2018

Ron Gardenhire was ejected from 73 of 2,107 Twins games he managed (3.4%). Ron Gardenhire (to date) was ejected from 1 of 1 Tigers games he managed (100%). — David Hallstrom (@dehallstrom) March 30, 2018

It was great to see Gardenhire being passionate about the sequence of events, but it didn’t seem to have a positive impact on his players, as the Pirates later went on to win, 13-10.