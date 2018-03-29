It’s hard not to feel bad for young Jake Cronenworth, after witnessing what happened during Wednesday’s exhibition game against the Yankees.
The Rays infielder was drilled in the ribs by an Aroldis Chapman fastball, which left a brutal welt, as you can see below.
That is just brutal, especially when you consider the pitch was likely traveling anywhere from 96 – 105 mph. Lindsey Adler of The Athletic really put things in perspective with this tweet.
Ouch.
View the original article on The Sports Daily: Rays prospect Jake Cronenworth has brutal welt after getting hit by Aroldis Chapman