Rays prospect Jake Cronenworth has brutal welt after getting hit by Aroldis Chapman

It’s hard not to feel bad for young Jake Cronenworth, after witnessing what happened during Wednesday’s exhibition game against the Yankees.

The Rays infielder was drilled in the ribs by an Aroldis Chapman fastball, which left a brutal welt, as you can see below.

Getting hit by Aroldis Chapman in the ribs leaves a mark. pic.twitter.com/RaAQ9TTdSe — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 28, 2018

That is just brutal, especially when you consider the pitch was likely traveling anywhere from 96 – 105 mph. Lindsey Adler of The Athletic really put things in perspective with this tweet.

A story idea I think about sometimes is me, standing at the plate while Aroldis Chapman throws a 105er past me, then writing later about peeing my pants and crying before it even left his hand. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) March 28, 2018

Ouch.