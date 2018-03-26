The Sports Daily
Price of Johnny Manziel’s Spring League jerseys is rather high
It’s officially Comeback SZN, and former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel is exploring all his options, in hopes of eventually getting a shot to play in the NFL again.

Manziel threw at University of San Diego’s Pro Day last Thursday, and is also set to do so again at Texas A&M’s Pro Day on Tuesday. He’s also committed to playing in the Spring League, which will be the first time we’ll get to see him play in a football game since Dec. 27, 2015.

And while it’s only a developmental league, Manziel is still attempting to market himself and also potentially cash in on the opportunity. He’s currently selling his Spring League jersey on his Comeback SZN website for $70, which is pretty high, all things considered.

Here’s what the jersey looks like.

Will you be purchasing one?

