Olivia Culpo confirms breakup with Danny Amendola

The rumor mill was buzzing after some cryptic social media posts by Olivia Culpo suggested that she and now-Dolphins receiver Danny Amendola had broken up.

Well, it appears the rumors are indeed true.

Culpo appeared on E’s Access Hollywood Wednesday, and she confirmed that the two have split, but didn’t get into much detail over the breakup.

[embedded content]

We also learned that Culpo is a big cello player, which is super important.