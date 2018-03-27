Mookie Betts provides funny moment during in-game interview (VIDEO)

That was on display during Tuesday’s spring training game against the Cubs, when Betts was doing an interview with ESPN’s broadcasters in the middle of the exhibition contest. A ball was hit in his direction during the interview, which Betts attempted to track down. He provided a funny, organic take in doing so — essentially relaying his chances of making the play to those in the booth.
“I ain’t getting this one, boys!” Betts said.
Betts did manage to come up with the ball after it rolled into the corner, and held the batter to a double.
