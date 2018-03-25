MMA fighter does flip off opponent’s spine, gets disqualified (VIDEO)

Ayala actually knocked himself out by attempting to strike Chatman with a hammerfist while his opponent was on the ground. And Chatman, rather than being humble over the way he was essentially gifted a victory, elected to jump on Ayala’s spine to celebrate. He then did a front flip off his opponent’s back, and ended up landing partially on Ayala, which was a bit disturbing.
Chatman was disqualified for his actions.
It will be interesting to see if Chatman receives further discipline stemming from the incident.
