MMA fighter does flip off opponent’s spine, gets disqualified (VIDEO)

A terrible display of sportsmanship took place at LFA 36 during the bout between Drew Chatman and Irvins Ayala.

Ayala actually knocked himself out by attempting to strike Chatman with a hammerfist while his opponent was on the ground. And Chatman, rather than being humble over the way he was essentially gifted a victory, elected to jump on Ayala’s spine to celebrate. He then did a front flip off his opponent’s back, and ended up landing partially on Ayala, which was a bit disturbing.

Chatman was disqualified for his actions.

Irvins Ayala KO’d himself throwing a hammerfist on the ground, when his chin slammed into Chatman’s knee, who was on his back in guard. Chatman is then DQ’d at 2:39 of Round 1 for jumping on the back of an unconscious Ayala. Weird Fight.#LFA36@AXSTVFights @MorongoCasino — LFA (@LFAfighting) March 24, 2018

It will be interesting to see if Chatman receives further discipline stemming from the incident.