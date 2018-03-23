Mike D’Antoni jokes about Blake Griffin nearly trampling him

It happened when Griffin was a member of the Clippers, with the two teams nearly getting into an all-out brawl in the locker room after the game. Tensions were high throughout, especially in the fourth quarter, but pandemonium would’ve broken loose had D’Antoni not evaded Griffin during the game.
Griffin and D’Antoni exchanged pleasantries while the then-Clippers big man was running up the court, and neither appeared to be all that happy with the other. Then, as Griffin approached D’Antoni, he nearly ran right into him. The Rockets head coach was able to get out of the way, though.
The two met again on Thursday night, and D’Antoni managed to sneak in a joke after the Rockets emerged victorious in overtime.
It’s great to see that D’Antoni can still have a laugh about the heated altercation.
