Matt Kuchar is in great shape to advance to the Round of 16 at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, and you’ll soon see why.

Kuchar appears set to win his group, and one particular shot helped in a big way. He delivered big-time on the par-3 seventh hole, using his 8-iron, and somehow draining a hole-in-one.

The shot was great, but the celebration may have been even better.