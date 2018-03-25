Loyola-Chicago players give Sister Jean a piece of net after cutting it down

Loyola-Chicago’s Cinderella run continued on after the team dominated Kansas State from start to finish and emerged victorious by a 78-62 margin.

The Ramblers became the first team to attain a Final Four berth, which was as improbable as it sounds.

It’s been 55 years since the Ramblers qualified for the Final Four, but they clearly still remember how to celebrate. The players did exactly that after the game by cutting down the nets. Not only that, they made sure to give Sister Jean a piece as well.

It’s hard not to root for the Ramblers during this remarkable run.