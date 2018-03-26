LOOK: Yankee stadium will now serve beer with players’ faces in the foam

Those of us that enjoy craft beer have been happy about the fact that it’s now being offered at almost all MLB ballparks, which makes for an even better experience at games.

Yankee Stadium has offered a number of beer options for fans, and now they’re stepping their game up even more. Blue Point Brewing Company teamed up with the team, and they’ll be selling beer to fans with a Yankees player showing up in the foam. Fans can purchase a brew with the face of Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Gary Sanchez or Aroldis Chapman staring back at them.

This is pretty incredible. @BluePointBrewer at @yankeestadium is printing players’ faces on beer this season (also coffee and some food). @TheJudge44, @ElGarySanchez, @Giancarlo818 and @AChapman_105 are loaded into the system already with more to come. #Yankees pic.twitter.com/FlybIy6bTj — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) March 26, 2018

Not sure how that’s even possible, but wow, it’s really cool.