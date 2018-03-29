LOOK: Michigan fans make their presence felt courtside at Hornets game

It was no surprise that fans of both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets showed up to Wednesday’s game at Spectrum Center, but a group of men seated courtside rooted for a different team that no one expected to be represented.

The 10 fans who were courtside for the affair wore identical Michigan shirts, with jeans to match, which you can see below.

It’s fairly uncommon for fans of collegiate teams to make their presence felt at NBA games, but these guys were clearly feeling the Final 4 spirit. Michigan is set to square off against Loyola-Chicago on Saturday, and it’s an exciting time for Wolverines fans, even those that are in the Charlotte area, apparently.