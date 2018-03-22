Lonzo Ball shows off dance moves in hotel room

Lakers rookie guard Lonzo Ball is all about the mumble rap.

He’s made it clear that he’s not a fan of hip hop, as he has criticized revered artists such as Nas in the past. But he does love mumble rap, and really seems to enjoy dancing to it.

Check out this video showing Ball busting out some moves to BlocBoy JB’s “Shoot.”

Ball’s dance routine was more advanced than the lyrics to the song, that’s for sure.