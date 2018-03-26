LeBron James dunks over two Nets players at once (VIDEO)

LeBron James often resembles a freight train when he comes thundering down the lane, and it’s best for opposing players to just get out of his way if tasked with protecting the rim.

Two Nets players — Dante Cunningham and Joe Harris — learned that lesson during Sunday’s game, when James drove the lane and dunked over not one, but both of them.

The reaction from Kevin Love and the Cavs bench was great. Those guys sure seemed to enjoy James’ double posterization of sorts.