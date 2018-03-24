LaVar Ball believes Lonzo is already ahead of Michael Jordan

LaVar Ball has been fairly quiet recently, but he still managed to deliver a hot take that was scorching — even for him.

Papa Ball, for some reason, compared Lonzo to Michael Jordan, but went even as far as to say that his son is ahead of where MJ was at this stage of his career. He did so during an interview on FOX Sports Radio’s “Listen In With KNN.”

“Already got a jump on it in that I’m the father and I’m training you every day,” LaVar said. “His daddy wasn’t training him like that. So you take advantage of all the stuff that you have, and you just go as hard as you can.”

Papa Ball continued:

“He got stuff that Jordan didn’t never have for a while, and don’t have,” the eldest Ball said.

The funny thing is that Lonzo is currently struggling in what has been the biggest shooting slump of his career to date. And while Jordan didn’t take the league by storm in his rookie season, he certainly didn’t throw up as many bricks as Lonzo has.