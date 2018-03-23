Kings owner Vivek Ranadive addresses Stephon Clark protesters in passionate speech

The Kings were forced with a difficult situation on Thursday night, but the team’s ownership handled it as best they could.

A group of protesters gathered outside Golden 1 Center before the Hawks-Kings game, attempting to voice their opinion about the death of Stephon Clark. The 22-year-old was shot dead by police in his grandmother’s backyard, even though he was unarmed at the time.

The start of the game was delayed roughly 20 minutes, but the team did address the issue. Kings owner Vivek Ranadive gave a powerful speech before tipoff.

This is no small thing from @SacramentoKings owner Vivek Randivé after the team’s game was disrupted by those protesting local police killing an unarmed man in his own grandmother’s backyard.

Listen to what he says, and compare that to what we've heard from owners in other sports

The crowd seemed to respond to Ranadive’s words.