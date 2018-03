Cavs forward Kevin Love was the unfortunate recipient of an elbow to the face during Tuesday’s game against the Heat, and he might need some dental work as a result.

Love nearly got a tooth knocked out, which you can see below.

See, the tooth is supposed to stay IN the mouth.

This is gonna be a problem for Kevin Love’s next Banana Republic commercial shoot. This also a problem for the Cavaliers, who say he will not return for this game vs Miami. pic.twitter.com/ICuAl0FUWd — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) March 28, 2018

Love was evaluated during halftime of the game, and did not return.

.@kevinlove was re-evaluated in locker room at half and will not return tonight. — Joe Gabriele (@CavsJoeG) March 28, 2018

Ouch.