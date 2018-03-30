Kevin Durant curses at referee, gets ejected (VIDEO)

Kevin Durant returned to action on Thursday night after previously being sidelined with a rib injury, but his temper got the best of him, and he didn’t even survive the first half.

Durant drove the lane late in the second quarter, and appeared to have been fouled by a Bucks player on the sequence. No foul was called, though, and Durant was furious about it. He then began shouting at an official, with some profanity involved as well. That earned him a double technical.

Kevin Durant straight up ejected for cursing out ref pic.twitter.com/UcaCszvnrq — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 30, 2018

Durant was ejected from the game as a result, and the Warriors went into the halftime break facing a 58-49 deficit. Their woes don’t appear to be going away anytime soon.