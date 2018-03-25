Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber slams clipboard during timeout

Bruce Weber was all smiles throughout most of his team’s Sweet 16 matchup with Kentucky, but Saturday’s game against Loyola-Chicago was a different story.
The Ramblers dominated the Wildcats throughout the matchup, and that didn’t go over well with Weber. He even went as far as to slam a clipboard during a timeout at one point midway through the second half.
Loyola-Chicago ended up coming out on top, and they’ll play Michigan for the right to punch their ticket to the national championship game.
