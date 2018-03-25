Both of them were former quarterbacks, but their off-field behavior resulted in them getting frozen out by NFL teams, who aren’t interested in the baggage that comes along with having them on their roster.
Manziel and Kaep are both currently working out, in hopes of landing a workout with an NFL team this spring or possibly at training camp this summer. The former Browns quarterback threw at University of San Diego’s Pro Day, and Kaep has been circulating clips of him working out on social media.
Not only that, Manziel recently praised Kaep in a Twitter rant on Saturday. Check out some of the highlights.
It will be interesting to see who gets an NFL workout first, although it’s possible that neither ever get the opportunity to play in the league again.
View the original article on The Sports Daily: Johnny Manziel goes to bat for Colin Kaepernick in Twitter rant