Joel Embiid posts ‘Not good’ update following collision with teammate

Sixers big man Joel Embiid exited Wednesday’s game against the Knicks in the second quarter after colliding with teammate Markelle Fultz.

Embiid was the unfortunate recipient of an accidental headbutt from Fultz, who was attempting to drive to the basket. The Sixers center handed the ball to Fultz, but ducked his head down. Fultz then ran right into him, essentially headbutting his teammate in the face.

The Sixers announced that Embiid suffered a facial contusion, and he did not return to the game. He was taken to the hospital, and posted a photo to serve as an update via his Instagram story. Embiid appeared to be in his hospital bed at the time, and here’s the message he posted on the photo.

“Not good” it read.

If Embiid does end up missing some time due to injury, it would obviously be a huge loss for the team. The playoffs are right around the corner, so the timing would not be in their favor, especially since Wednesday’s 118-101 win marked the first time in 15 years that the team had managed to win eight consecutive games.