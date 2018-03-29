Joel Embiid collides with Markelle Fultz, leaves game with injury

Sixers fans held their breath when tow of their biggest stars crashed into each other during Wednesday’s game against the Knicks.

It happened early in the second quarter when Markelle Fultz was attempting to drive to the basket, but accidentally crashed head-first into Embiid. The Sixers big man immediately hit the floor.

Joel Embiid is out for the game with a facial bruise after colliding with Markelle Fultz on this play. pic.twitter.com/UzAfiuygig — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 29, 2018

Embiid eventually got up, and was ruled out for the game with a facial bruise, rather than a concussion, which is good news. As for Fultz, he walked away unscathed, so the team should be OK going forwars.