Sixers fans held their breath when tow of their biggest stars crashed into each other during Wednesday’s game against the Knicks.
It happened early in the second quarter when Markelle Fultz was attempting to drive to the basket, but accidentally crashed head-first into Embiid. The Sixers big man immediately hit the floor.
Embiid eventually got up, and was ruled out for the game with a facial bruise, rather than a concussion, which is good news. As for Fultz, he walked away unscathed, so the team should be OK going forwars.
View the original article on The Sports Daily: Joel Embiid collides with Markelle Fultz, leaves game with injury