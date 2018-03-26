Jerry Rice proposes to girlfriend Latisha Pelayo

Jerry Rice and Latisha Pelayo have been dating for a decade, and it appeared as if the Hall of Fame receiver felt it was time to put a ring on her.

Rice proposed to his then-girlfriend at a charity gala for the DeBartolo Family Foundation on Saturday night, in front of a number of friends at the Waterside Marriott Hotel in Tampa, Florida.

The good news is that she said yes, which you can watch for yourself in a video obtained by TMZ Sports.

Congratulations to the happy couple.