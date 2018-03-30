Jennifer Lopez surprises Alex Rodriguez in booth, kisses him during game

Alex Rodriguez was on the call for Thursday’s Giants-Dodgers game, and he was lucky enough to have been visited by someone very close to him during the contest.

It was the first game Rodriguez has called for ESPN, so it was a pretty big deal for him. His pop star girlfriend of 13 months, Jennifer Lopez, came and paid him a visit in the booth, which helped to lighten the mood a bit.

Not only that, J. Lo also gave him a big kiss after shaking hands with Rodriguez’s colleagues, Jessica Mendoza and Matt Vasgersian, as well.

Mendoza looked to be a bit starstruck, but who can blame her? As for A-Rod, well, he’s just living the dream.