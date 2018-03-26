Greek League player brutally headbutts opponent (VIDEO)

An ugly scene took place on Sunday in a Greek League game between Kymi and Panionios, and what one of the players involved did to another was quite disturbing.

A player from each team got tangled up fighting for a rebound during the game, and that’s when the two went face-to-face. Things got ugly quickly after that, as one of the players headbutted his counterpart. A brief skirmish then broke out, but the harrowing moment in the sequence of events was clearly the brutal head shot.

Brawl in the Greek League, during the game between Kymi and Panionios! pic.twitter.com/vmNDl1h4k5 — Harris Stavrou (@harris_stavrou) March 25, 2018

Ouch.