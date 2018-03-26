An ugly scene took place on Sunday in a Greek League game between Kymi and Panionios, and what one of the players involved did to another was quite disturbing.
A player from each team got tangled up fighting for a rebound during the game, and that’s when the two went face-to-face. Things got ugly quickly after that, as one of the players headbutted his counterpart. A brief skirmish then broke out, but the harrowing moment in the sequence of events was clearly the brutal head shot.
Ouch.
View the original article on The Sports Daily: Greek League player brutally headbutts opponent (VIDEO)