Giancarlo Stanton homers on first at-bat with Yankees

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton wasted no time before making his impact felt on his new team.

Stanton came to the plate in Thursday’s game against the Blue Jays, with Brett Gardner on first base, having reached on an error. Well, he made the opposing team pay for their mistake.

Blue Jays pitcher J.A. Happ elected to throw Stanton a fastball on the first pitch of his at-bat. Stanton took it, but appeared to gain the information he needed. Happ went back with a fastball in a similar location, except this one got a bit too much of the plate, and Stanton crushed it into the stands for a two-run home run.

Giancarlo Stanton HOMERS in his first at-bat of the season! pic.twitter.com/d2uaBtMcby — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 29, 2018

It didn’t take long for Stanton to get comfortable wearing pinstripes, that’s for sure. An Opening Day home run is about as good as it gets if looking to get off to a hot start.