Fan runs onto field to kiss Cristiano Ronaldo during match against Netherlands

Portugal’s star striker Cristiano Ronaldo had an extremely odd encounter with a few fans during Monday’s friendly match against the Netherlands on Monday.

Two fans ran onto the pitch, and were escorted off by security. They were the decoys, apparently, though, because it was around that time that another fan ran toward Ronaldo and planted a kiss right on his cheek. The fan then took a selfie, and for some reason, had the time to hang around for a bit.

[embedded content]

That was an embarrassing display by security, and Ronaldo had all the right in the world to be upset about it. If that were an NFL or MLB game, those fans would’ve been tackled seconds after they invaded the pitch.