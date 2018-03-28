Evander Holyfield’s son—a Georgia RB—is absolutely ripped

Former boxing great Evander Holyfield was once the undisputed champion in the heavyweight division, so it’s no surprise that his son is no small potatoes, in terms of his height and weight.

Holyfield’s son, Elijah, is a running back for the University of Georgia. He’s large enough that someone actually took the time to photoshop a picture of him at practice, which you can check out here.

The photo of Elijah Holyfield on the left is a picture I took and own the rights to. The photo on the right is the same photo which somebody photoshopped to make his arms look bigger for absolutely no reason. A) Stop stealing it

B) Don’t be fooled by bad photoshop Thanks. pic.twitter.com/yOhB9asems — Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) March 27, 2018

Those arms are no joke. Holyfield is yoked.