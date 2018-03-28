Eagles player does funny dance routine on Sixers dance cam

Eagles wide receiver Mack Hollins was shown on the Sixers’ “Backpack Kid Dance Cam” during the team’s most recent game, and he did not disappoint.

Hollins busted out some great dance moves while on cam, and offered some funny facial expressions as well. Check them out here.

It was actually the same dance he did after scoring a touchdown in a game against the Redskins this past season.

[embedded content]

Love it.