Dwyane Wade calls LeBron James ‘greatest player of all-time’

Dwyane Wade has played alongside LeBron James for a number of years, on two separate teams, so he knows the Cavs star well. And he recently heaped some high praise in his good buddy’s direction.

The two squared off on opposite sides of the ball on Tuesday night, when the Cavs and Heat squared off on the court. Wade, at one point, emphatically swatted away a shot attempt from James, which went viral on social media rather quickly.

Wade, though, still believes James is the “greatest” NBA player of all-time, which he indicated to reporters after the game.

“He’s one of the game’s greatest players. Arguably the greatest,” Wade said of James, according to Uproxx’s Dime Mag. “I favor Michael Jordan. … So it’s one and two of the greatest players of all time and I get an opportunity to play against one of them.”

He continued:

“Every time I look forward to the environment. I look forward to the competitiveness, the competition of it,” Wade said. “And I want to walk away with the win. So he got me by one right now and I need this. It’s our last time facing him this year so I definitely want to even it out.”

Sorry, Wade, but Michael Jordan is the GOAT.