Duke players trolled for slapping floor while playing zone defense

Duke is known for its 2-3 zone, which requires a bit less energy and instincts than playing man-to-man.
Yet for some reason, the Blue Devils players attempted to mock the Orange during Friday’s Sweet 16 matchup by pounding the floor at one point.
The gesture didn’t go over well on the Blogosphere, as the Blue Devils were trolled for the gesture.
https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/97737745849952256
Just Duke being Duke.
