And while what prospects do at the Scouting Combine and/or their Pro Days are important, what Guice did made a difference in another’s life in a big way.
Guice was driving by the scene of a car accident on Friday, when he immediately pulled over and did whatever he could to help. A woman was stuck in her car, and Guice went in and pulled her out of it.
He live-tweeted the sequence of events as it all happened.
Props to Guice for being brave and helping make an impact before the authorities were able to show up.
View the original article on The Sports Daily: Derrius Guice helps save woman involved in car accident